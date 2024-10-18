One player each team should target ahead of NFL trade deadline
By Nick Villano
Seattle Seahawks - Ikem Ekwonu
It would be undoubtedly funny if the Seattle Seahawks added Jamal Adams back after he was released by the Titans, but that’s not going to move the needle. Adams is cooked, but the Seahawks are not. Despite some struggles, they are very much still in the race for an NFC playoff spot. At 3-3, they are tied with the 49ers for the division lead (they are second because they lost the head-to-head matchup).
Geno Smith is trying to make pudding out of dirt, and he’s getting all the dirt out of his helmet because he’s going face first in the dirt way too often. Smith somehow leads the league in passing yards despite being sacked 19 times already. Only Deshaun Watson and Caleb Williams have been sacked more.
The Carolina Panthers invested in the offense line to give Bryce Young a chance, but that experiment just needs a complete explosion. So, might as well get some assets for that offensive line investment. There aren’t many teams offering linemen on the market, which gives the Panthers an opportunity they haven’t often appreciated.
Ikem Ekwonu is not having the best career after the Panthers used the sixth-overall selection on him in 2022. However, he still has a ton of value and his talent is undeniable. The Seahawks would definitely consider him an upgrade, and he might even perform better with a guy like Smith under center.