One player each team should target ahead of NFL trade deadline
By Nick Villano
Baltimore Ravens - Tee Higgins
The Cincinnati Bengals are known for bad starts under Joe Burrow and Zac Taylor. However, this season is ridiculous. Even with the win against the New York Giants in Week 6, the Bengals are still 2-4 and have little chance to make the postseason. Some would argue the talent should change their postseason chances, but you are what your record says you are, and it says the Bengals need to make up ground and pass multiple teams in doing so just to get a Wild Card.
With the reality in their face, hard decisions are coming up, and the hardest decision is that of Tee Higgins. The Bengals placed the franchise tag on him this past offseason, and now he’s marching straight to free agency next year. If the Bengals don’t re-sign him, which they can’t until the season ends, then they will lose him for nothing.
That is, unless they trade him. Then they’d at least get a decent package for their second wide receiver, and they can finally just give Ja’Marr Chase the bag.
Some might consider this an insane landing spot, but the Baltimore Ravens are one of the few teams willing to take a chance on a one-year rental with no agreement even possible until the season is over. Yes, the Bengals and Ravens are rivals, but that doesn’t change the fact they would likely be the highest bidders.