One player each team should target ahead of NFL trade deadline
By Nick Villano
Buffalo Bills - Trey Sermon
The Bills have no money after the Cooper trade. They need to be very strategic if they want to get any other pieces. They would love a player in the secondary or some help on the defensive line, but they just can’t afford anyone worthwhile. They made their move at wide receiver, and that was a necessary function for them. Now, they are legit contenders in the AFC.
However, we’re trying to find trades for everyone. So, looking at the roster, we could see them bringing in a high-upside running back to back up James Cook. Ty Johnson is not a good enough player to start, so the Bills take a shot on the Indianapolis Colts’ Trey Sermon.
Sermon is a player who has dominant talent but something has been missing on the NFL level. He had a rough game against the Titans on October 16th, but he had a good game against the Jacksonville Jaguars the week before (include six receptions and a rushing touchdown). The former Ohio State standout is still 25 years old, so there’s a chance he could find himself and become a quality NFL running back, at least as a backup.
But again, this is about price. The Bills have no money, so they can only get so much at the deadline. A 25-year-old backup running back with a little experience should be plenty good.