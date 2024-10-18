One player each team should target ahead of NFL trade deadline
By Nick Villano
Carolina Panthers - Cooper Rush
We will get to the Bryce Young saga in a few slides, but the Carolina Panthers are going to fully move on from the franchise’s biggest mistake. Instead of going into Sunday’s with Caleb Williams and Jalen Carter, they have a disgruntled backup quarterback who hasn’t shown even a semblance of NFL ability. And honestly, it is what it is at this point. No point in crying over spilled milk and bad trades. Just accept the consequences and move on.
The Panthers could try to make the most of the end of their season and trade for another quarterback who could prove himself valuable. Andy Dalton has no long-term value to the Panthers. He’s a stand in. Dalton is here to keep the ship afloat while they figure out what’s next. Well, there are some interesting players who could be given a chance in the right system.
The Dallas Cowboys have had Cooper Rush as the backup for eight years (with a very quick stop on the Giants in between). He made his NFL debut with the Cowboys back in 2017, when he relegated Kellen Moore from locked-in backup to released to the practice squad. He continues to stay in Dallas behind Dak Prescott, but this seems to be the last hurrah for these two.
So, with the Cowboys still having Trey Lance as their backup, Rush is expendable. This is a strange season for Dallas, who is coming off a blowout loss. We could see them trying to mine their roster for assets. Rush would at least get them a draft pick, and that’s more than he’s contributing to the roster at this moment.