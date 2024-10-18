One player each team should target ahead of NFL trade deadline
By Nick Villano
Chicago Bears - Cam Robinson
The Chicago Bears have one major need, and it’s about to rear its ugly head. After a few weeks of really positive offensive play, the Bears are going to soon play some better defensive teams. They’ve enjoyed matchups with the Colts, Rams, Jaguars, and Panthers, but they still have two games against the Vikings, Packers, and Lions on the schedule, along with games against the Commanders, 49ers and Seahawks on the horizon.
The Bears offensive line will be tested in the second half of the season, but we’re not sure they are ready for such a test. The offensive line has struggled. It’s not a secret. So these teams with actually good defenses, especially those in the NFC North, won’t be afraid of what we’ve seen from Caleb Williams because they’ve seen the gameplan to stop him. Hit him.
So, the Bears need to make a move for offensive line help. There are some teams who might have some interesting names available, but the Jacksonville Jaguars are going to be selling hard after what’s just been an awful season. They might leave everyone on the coaching staff in London after this week. One person they should book a different flight for is offensive tackle Cam Robinson.
Robinson is a veteran and one of the few reliable options available via trade. The Bears will have competition, and that might drive up the price, but they have some very desirable assets (like the Panthers second-round pick) that will move the needle for the Jaguars.