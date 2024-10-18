One player each team should target ahead of NFL trade deadline
By Nick Villano
Cincinnati Bengals - Azeez Ojulari
We have a feeling that nothing will make the Cincinnati Bengals feel like they are completely out of the race. Yes, we have some Bengals on this list getting traded away, but they are pieces they are trying to take advantage of. Here, the Bengals are still trying to be contenders.
The Bengals desperately need help on defense. They are hugely bad on the other side of the ball, and Joe Burrow is having trouble keeping up with other teams scoring flurries. The Bengals need to give him some help, even if they are taking away help on the offensive side. It makes so much sense to take assets from the offensive side and use them for defense. Burrow will get the Bengals in a better spot offensively as long as Ja’Marr Chase is on the roster.
Which position should the Bengals target? Cornerback makes sense, but the Bengals won’t want to pay the prices it would take to get one. They should have signed Stephon Gilmore in the offseason, but that ship has sailed. So they go with linebacker, targeting the Giants Azeez Ojulari.
It also helps that Ojulari was amazing against the Bengals just this past week. He was playing where Kayvon Thibodeaux would usually play, and he was a game breaker along with Dexter Lawrence (who wouldn’t get traded no matter the price). He’s everything the Bengals want. He does the little things right, and he helps the stars stand out. The Bengals might have to pay a price for his services, but the Giants would definitely let him go for the right price.