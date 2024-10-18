One player each team should target ahead of NFL trade deadline
By Nick Villano
Cleveland Browns - Tyler Lacy
Honestly, the Cleveland Browns are desperate for something, but it’s more than likely their season is over. They moved Amari Cooper, and they already have some high-upside receivers in Elijah Moore and Jerry Jeudy. The offensive line is shot, but they will likely use a very high draft pick to take one to protect Deshaun Watson (who they haven’t been able to protect due to the draft picks they sent to Houston, ironically).
So, the move is to take a completely and utter chance on someone. What makes sense is taking a chance on a quarterback like Trey Lance or Kyle Trask, but they won’t do that with the albatross Watson contract still intact. So, they go for a defensive lineman.
Tyler Lacy was a top 100 pick in the 2023 NFL Draft. He hasn’t lived up to anything, barely getting on the field in his first two years. He’s not able to make this Jaguars defense. Is his issue something the Browns could afford to fix? Maybe they think they have a better defensive coaching staff (likely) and they can fix him. Or, they can even find something out of him that makes him worthy of a roster spot.
The trade would likely cost a seventh-round swap, so why not. The Jaguars might even cut Lacy if they need the roster spot. Both these teams stink, but the Browns could use some extra bodies on the defensive line since offensive line likely isn’t the target mid-season.