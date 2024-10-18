One player each team should target ahead of NFL trade deadline
By Nick Villano
Dallas Cowboys - Rhamondre Stevenson
The Dallas Cowboys need a running back. They are last in the NFL as of this writing in rushing yards per game with 77. Ezekiel Elliott and Rico Dowdle are not the answer in the backfield. Who knew? Now, the Cowboys are looking at a sputtering offense that isn’t going anywhere, and their defense is leaking like the Titanic post-iceberg.
There’s one problem for the Cowboys: they ignored the situation this offseason when there were about a dozen really good running backs available in free agency. So, that leaves the Cowboys looking for a new starter when most teams just committed to new players. They could have had Derrick Henry, Saquon Barkley, Josh Jacobs, or even Aaron Jones, but they spent exactly no money to bring back Elliott.
It’s time to rectify this if the Cowboys want to save their season. Sure, rushing is not as important as it was even 10 years ago, but it’s not like a team can ignore the concept completely.
The Cowboys will look to a player that Elliott once called a teammate. Rhamodre Stevenson has had a rough season. He’s had a fumbling issue that had the Patriots demote him to backup duties. He still forced his way into the lineup (when healthy), as he’s a much better player than almost anyone on the Patriots' offense. The Cowboys could get Stevenson for a decent price since the Pats stink and the team hasn’t put a focus on him after his issues.