One QB prospect 'intrigues' Jets as potential Aaron Rodgers replacement
It’s now 14 years and counting. The New York Jets continue to add to their active streak of non-playoff appearances, the longest active stretch in the NFL. The team hasn’t reached the postseason since 2010, which ended with a tough 24-19 loss at Pittsburgh in the AFC Championship Game. If Rex Ryan’s team had come out on top that day, the Jets would have faced Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers in Super Bowl XLV.
Moving on
Speaking of the four-time NFL MVP, the organization made a big decision recently regarding their quarterback in 2024, who started all 17 games this season.
“New coach Aaron Glenn wants to start with his own quarterback.” explained ESPN’s Rich Cimini. “OK, fine, we get it. Rodgers isn't for everyone. But it won't be easy to replace his numbers (28 touchdown passes, 3,897 yards in 2024).
“The in-house option is Tyrod Taylor, 35, who hasn't started more than six games in a season since 2017. Kirk Cousins (if he's released by the Falcons) and free agent Justin Fields are external options. They also could draft a quarterback. Keep an eye on Jaxson Dart of Ole Miss. He intrigues the Jets.”
The 6’2”, 215-pound prospect comes off his best season with the Rebels. He connected on 69.3 of his throws for 4,279 yards and 29 touchdowns (6 interceptions) in 13 games. NFL.com’s Lance Zierlein had this to say about Dart.
“Three-year SEC starter who saw improvement in play and production season after season. Dart has a stocky build and average physical attributes but good makeup and intangibles. He’s fairly accurate and rarely overcomplicates things for himself. He won’t strike anyone as a running quarterback, but he can find tough yards on the ground.
“Teams might see physical and play similarities between Dart and Brock Purdy but such a pathway for Dart likely requires a balanced, ball-control passing attack that allows him to manage the game instead of driving it.”
New Jets’ general manager Darren Mougey has a big decision to make with the seventh overall pick in April. He spent the previous 13 seasons in Denver, where in 2024 the team saw a rookie quarterback help get the Broncos to the playoffs for the first time since 2015.