One reliever could help Mets complete their infinity gauntlet of offseason revenge
The New York Mets' offseason has been an undeniable success. We can quibble with the logic of David Stearns' more marginal additions, but adding Juan Soto — even on a "risky" $765 million contract — is a singular achievement for the little brothers of NYC.
Steve Cohen has one goal and one goal only: to prove his wealth in the face of stiff MLB competition. Other teams are boosting their payroll, such as the Dodgers and Yankees, but no team can outspend a determined Mets front office. If the team from Queens has its sights set on a free agent, very little can stand in their way.
There has been more to New York's offseason than the Soto addition, of course. The Mets were also tasked with rebuilding their rotation. Jose Quintana, Luis Severino, and Sean Manaea all hit the open market. Manaea agreed to return on a cushy new contract, which helps a lot, but New York has otherwise turned to unconventional and unexpected sources to construct its pitching staff.
Among New York's most notable additions to date are Clay Holmes and A.J. Minter. An elite relief arm from the Yankees (who is expected to transition to a starting role) and an elite relief arm from the Atlanta Braves, New York's top division foe. It's almost like David Stearns is looking to hit the Mets' rivals where it hurts most.
Next up? Why not a top Philadelphia Phillies free agent...
For more news and rumors, check out MLB Insider Robert Murray’s work on The Baseball Insiders podcast, subscribe to The Moonshot, our weekly MLB newsletter, and join the discord to get the inside scoop between now and the MLB offseason.
Mets can complete offseason of revenge with Carlos Estevez signing
Carlos Estevez is among the best free agents left. The 32-year-old, a former All-Star, finished last season with a 2.45 ERA and 0.91 WHIP. Splitting the campaign between the Angels and Phillies, Estevez was Philadelphia's prized trade deadline addition. The all-important Jose Alvarado upgrade. He finished with 26 saves in 54 appearances, netting 50 strikeouts.
He was less great in the postseason. Estevez gave up the infamous, back-breaking Francisco Lindor grand slam in Game 4 of the NLDS. Those were inherited runners, though; he was far from biggest culprit in Philadelphia's bullpen meltdown. Both Jeff Hoffman and Matt Strahm forgot how to register high-leverage outs, which put Estevez in compromised positions.
There's every reason to believe Estevez can maintain his standard of excellence next season, especially if he's put in a less demanding role. Edwin Diaz will shoulder the closer duties in Queens. A.J. Minter, meanwhile, is a high-level southpaw in the late relief crew. Estevez can function as the right-handed flip-side to the same coin, giving the Mets two interchangeable setup arms in front of Diaz — both with experience closing games.
All of a sudden, the Mets' bullpen stacks up with anybody in the National League.
The cherry on top, of course, is prying Estevez out of Philadelphia. He already seems destined to leave, with the Phillies putting immense stock in Jordan Romano's attempt to bounce back from injury, but to lose Estevez to the Mets of all teams would sting. As for the Mets, prying Holmes (and Soto) from the Yanks, Minter from the Braves, and Estevez from the Phils is a true infinity gauntlet of free agency sabotage.