One Steelers legend thinks it’s time for Mike Tomlin to leave Pittsburgh

Mike Tomlin is synonymous with the Pittsburgh Steelers and the NFL. Entering year 18 with the franchise, you'll be hard pressed to find a fan that isn't old enough to vote that hasn't just accepted he's been in the Steel City forever.

But nothing lasts forever and for some the final countdown clock may have finally started ticking on Tomlin's career in Pittsburgh. Former Steelers safety Ryan Clark, now an ESPN analyst, said Thursday that the 53-year-old sideline boss should walk away and revitalize himself elsewhere.

"As great as a coach he is, and he's a first-ballot Hall of Famer, I believe his voice has run stale [in Pittsburgh]," Clark said on ESPN's First Take. "I believe Mike Tomlin should coach in another organization ... He needs to go have his Andy Reid-Kansas City run."

Is it time for Mike Tomlin to step down as Pittsburgh Steelers head coach?

Tomlin is just the 16th head coach in Steelers history and just the third the team has had since 1969 (Bill Cowher, Chuck Knoll). He's already earned himself Pro Football Hall of Fame consideration at the very least with two Super Bowl appearances and one ring (XLIII).

While continuing to chase another championship in the waning years of his career is admirable, he may need a change in scenery given how stale Pittsburgh has been in recent years.

Since quarterback Ben Roethlisberger retired in 2022, the Steelers own a 29-22 regular season record, famously never logging a losing season under Tomlin's entire tenure. That being said, they haven't won a playoff game since 2016, losing five straight in the last eight seasons.

Clark noted Tomlin has yet to find a star, franchise passer since losing Big Ben and that's impacted the team's success the most. Without a stalwart QB to lead the team on the field, there's only so much Tomlin can do off it to make them better than average.

The Steelers have yet to reach an agreement with four-time NFL MVP Aaron Rodgers, who has been expected to land in Pittsburgh since free agency got off to a breakneck pace in March. While the 41-year-old QB is definitely in the sunset of his career, he's still a star. Whether he's the star that reignites Tomlin's legacy or ends it is yet to be seen.

Maybe, just maybe, Clark is onto something, and Tomlin can revitalize his coaching career on a different team.