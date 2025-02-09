Orioles have perfect counter to Padres insane Dylan Cease ask that no contender can match
By Jacob Mountz
The San Diego Padres are at the center of recent MLB trade rumors, boasting several quality trade chips such as Michael King, Dylan Cease, Luis Arraez and Robert Suarez. But among these four intriguing candidates, no one has received more interest than Cease, a high-level starter.
Cease performed well in 2024, posting a 3.47 ERA. However, it was his ERA of 2.20 from 2022 that makes him such a coveted target. Still, Cease is only a one-year rental; he will be a free agent after the 2025 season. This makes trading for him a bit of a gamble. Unfortunately, the Padres’ expectations have been exorbitant for a rental player. This asking price forced theMets from the table. Now, the Padres have turned their attention to the Orioles.
In a recent discussion, GM AJ Preller asked for Jordan Westburg, Samuel Basallo, and Coby Mayo from the O’s. Rightfully so, this offer was instantly rejected. The Padres, who are going through a quick structural reorganization, are looking for a one-and-done rebuild. For a one-year rental, this price is out of the question. But the Orioles do have one intriguing player they could part with that might be a better prize than the Padres will receive for Cease. No, his name isn’t Jackson Holliday.
Heston Kjerstad might be the perfect trade chip
Heston Kjerstad was recently a top prospect for the Orioles. His career batting average in the minors stands at .304. His first glimpse of the big leagues in 2023 was somewhat rough, but he came back in 2024 to rather encouraging results. In 99 major league at-bats, Kjerstad posted a slash line of .253/.351/.394/.745 with four home runs showing he has a knack for getting on base even with a middling batting average.
Kjerstad would be a hard prize top for any team dealing a one-year rental. And considering no one is willing to meet the Padres’ astronomical demands, this may be their best shot to land a potential star. If Preller can lower his demands, this may be a win-win trade.
The Orioles are no stranger to trading for a one-year rental ace. Last offseason, they traded Joey Ortiz and DL Hall along with a draft pick for Corbin Burnes. Now, without Burnes, the Orioles will enter the season with Tomoyuki Sugano and Charlie Morton. Since it isn’t yet clear what they’ll get from Sugano, adding Cease would provide them with a clear ace.