Orioles punish fans worse than cheap front office with massive MASN pricing error

Baltimore Orioles fans just got the worst of it. It’s already bad you have a front office that refuses to invest in the team. Now you’re getting slapped with $9,000 charges to watch your team?

Ok not quite, but it was a glitch with the MASN subscription service, which allows you to watch both Orioles games and Washington National games the rest of the season, according to The Baltimore Sun. The season long deal was $89.99.

Some Orioles fans were mistakenly charged $8,999 for MASN+, which costs $89.99 for the rest of the season. Those darn decimal places! @samdcohn with more — https://t.co/s7YBxAQLZC — Bennett Conlin (@BennettConlin) April 22, 2025

The problem is some select customers who chose that package were hit with an $8,999 charge instead of the $89.99. MASN came out and immediately rectified the malfunction. But it makes you wonder. How crazy is it to have to pay all this money to watch your team, just for the front office to not re-invest in the roster?

I’m sure that’s how some fans felt when the incorrect charge flagged their bank accounts. The Orioles are coming off consecutive 90-plus win seasons in the last two years. This is the time to fortify the roster, not let some the best players (Corbin Burnes and Anthony Santander) walk in free agency.

Baltimore Orioles fans affected by MASN pricing mishap have another reason to be irritated with the front office

The Orioles looked to finally be on the other side of many years of losing seasons. They’ve strung together three-straight winning seasons. This offseason was a reminder of why the Orioles will always remain on the cusp, but never get over the hump.

Mike Elias refused to re-sign Burnes or Santander and the Orioles have struggled through the first 21 games of their season. They’re 9-12 in the first month of the season.

In 2025, they’re below league average in team hits with 159 and they’re just below the league average in team batting average. While their team home runs and RBIs are above league average, they have struggled offensively at times.

In case you’re wondering if they’re missing Burnes, they have a team ERA of 5.43, the highest of any MLB team so far this year. Baltimore is also second-to-last in strikeouts with just 149, seven more than the Colorado Rockies, who have just four wins.

I won’t completely blame Elias for this, but this should be a wake-up call. The Orioles can’t keep going through the cycle of developing young talent, get close to a playoff run then don’t re-sign anybody.

The Orioles need to start making moves if they want to keep up with the rest of the league. They don’t have to pay everybody like the Los Angeles Dodgers seem to do each year. They just have to keep the impactful ones at worst.

Whatever they’re doing now isn’t helping and it’s only shedding light on Adley Rutschman, Jackson Holliday and Gunnar Henderson’s futures in Baltimore. That’s not a good sign either.