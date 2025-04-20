Orioles set Charlie Morton up for failure thanks to fiery Brandon Hyde comment

The Baltimore Orioles starting pitching is suspect to say the least. Corbin Burnes signed with the Arizona Diamondbacks this winter, and the likes of Kyle Bradish and Grayson Rodriguez are injured to start the season. Zach Eflin, one of the O's more reliable starters this year, is also on the injured list.

This leaves Charlie Morton – a mid-rotation starting pitcher on most contenders – as the Orioles most accomplished starter. Morton has struggled to acclimate to Baltimore, even admitting how much he didn't enjoy MLB free agency this past winter. Morton is also 41 years old, and probably in the final year of his long MLB career. Morton's struggles aren't necessarily his own fault at this stage – Baltimore knew exactly what they were getting into. The Orioles have asked far too much of him early this season.

Orioles are asking too much of Charlie Morton

That didn't stop manager Brandon Hyde from venting about the team's rotation to the media. He ought to take that same frustration to the front office.

“Our bullpen’s had a pretty heavy load so far. When we’re getting four-inning starts, it’s gonna take its toll,” Hyde said, per The Baltimore Banner. “Come on, Charlie Morton, need you. That’s the bottom line. We need to give some of these guys a break.”

Hyde is putting far too much pressure on Morton, while also hinting he's part of the problem. In Atlanta, Morton was a valued member of the rotation, but never relied upon to carry the pitching staff. He doesn't have that same comfort with the Orioles thanks to mistakes Mike Elias made along the way, as well as injuries.

Mike Elias and Orioles failed to re-sign Corbin Burnes

The Orioles made a four-year, $180 million offer for Burnes during free agency, per MLB insider Ken Rosenthal. Yet, what Burnes valued the most was contract length. The Diamondbacks gave Burnes the six-year offer he coveted, and the rest is history. Elias either didn't know his clientele, or failed to read the room ($).

"But Burnes, 30, last went on the injured list for arm trouble in July 2019. He was the healthiest domestic ace to hit the market since Gerrit Cole. It was not unreasonable for him to want more than four years," Rosenthal wrote. "The state income tax rate is lower in Arizona than it is in Maryland. And Burnes, a resident of Scottsdale, Ariz., was eager to enjoy spring training and play regular-season games at home."

Elias had every opportunity to sign Burnes, or at the very least replace him. Instead, Baltimore's pitching staff is on the ropes, and the bullpen specifically has a lot of tired arms. We aren't even through the month of April.

If Morton should falter on Sunday, he doesn't deserve the blame.