Orlando Arcia’s goodbye message hit Braves fans right in the heart

Two years ago, Orlando Arcia was an All-Star starter. Now, he's looking for a new job. The Atlanta Braves DFA'd Arcia to make room for the return of Ronald Acuña Jr. after his lengthy injury absence. Despite the painful decision to end his time in Atlanta, there are absolutely no hard feelings on Arcia's part.

We know that because of the heartfelt message Arcia posted to social media in the wake of his exit.

The shortstop called playing for the Braves one of the "greatest honors of [his] career" and thanks fans for welcoming him "with open arms."

Orlando Arcia's full goodbye to Braves organization, teammates and fans

"I want to take a moment to say thank you to the Braves organization, my teammates, the staff, and especially the fans. Wearing this jersey and representing this city has been one of the greatest honors of my career," Arcia wrote.

"From day one, you welcomed me with open arms and supported me through every high and low. I've grown so much both on and off the field here, and I'll always carry that with me.

"To my teammates - thank you for the memories, the battles, and the bond we shared in the clubhouse. Those are moments I'll never forget.

"While it's time for a new chapter, Atlanta will always have a special place in my heart. Thank you for everything."

Braves fans react to Orlando Arcia's goodbye message

Braves fans largely seemed to understand that holding onto Arcia at this point would be purely sentimental. This year, he lost his starting job at shortstop. He's only made 32 plate appearances and those haven't been fruitful, batting .194/.219/.226 with an OPS+ of 25.

But fans still remember the better days, like his contributions to the 2021 World Series run and when he reached All-Star level in 2023. He's still thought of fondly.

Arcia will be 31 in August. While the Braves don't have room for him now, he's likely to find a new MLB home in due time. Many Brewers fans are already calling for him to come back to Milwaukee. He played the first five-and-a-half seasons of his career there before being traded to Atlanta.