Other 'Sopranos' theme nights Minor League Baseball teams should consider

We know a hit when we see one. Season 2 of Sopranos Night with Steve Schirripa returns to Somerset on 5/31, including:



🆓 | Steve Schirripa Bobbleheads (1st 1,000 18+)

🎉 | VIP packages including a pre-game Q&A

🇮🇹 | Schirripa-approved food specials



🤌 | https://t.co/ztCL5ZhOk1 pic.twitter.com/s0Ug4pqhwa