Pacers break out their secret weapon after Game 3 loss to Knicks

For the New York Knicks, it’s one thing to be in an 0-2 hole after giving up both of your opening home games. Letting one slip is rough enough.; to know you were facing that much urgency in Game 2, your backs against the wall and home-court advantage already gone, and still let the other team win? I mean, that’s tough to take.

The Knicks had to win game three. And they did. Credit to them. Again, that’s one thing.

But I’m sorry. Being down 0-2 to a John-Haliburton-less Indiana Pacers team is nothing compared to being down anything to a Pacers team wreathed in John Haliburton’s light and fury. Sometimes bowing isn’t enough. You need to lay face down on the floor.

Tyrese Haliburton’s dad is back at Pacers games #Okay



He’s back, baby! Papa Haliburton is allowed to attend home games once again after being grounded for a short period of time as an adult, which is certainly something he’s going to have to live with.

I can’t say these stats are backed by any actual, you know, “data,” but these are the numbers, as far as I imagine them, with John Haliburton in attendance.

Indiana, as a team, shoots 59%, 44%, 91%. Nine out of ten of baskets are assisted. Andrew Nembhard is 60% beyond the arc. They win the turnover battle and the “points off turnovers” battle 96% of the time. When they don’t, it’s because they give the ball to the other team to score out of pity. Also, Tyrese has slight but noticeable telekinetic powers. That’s not a number, but it counts.



With all these things stacked against the Knicks going into Game 4, it’s difficult to see what the Knicks might be able to do to counter this. If Rick Brunson wants to exert his influence, he is very, very quickly running out of time.

So, yeah. All due congratulations to John Haliburton. You earned this, buddy. No idea how. Maybe you wrote an essay explaining how your actions were wrong and directly apologized to Giannis’ face on IG Live. We’re left to our imagination here. Regardless, you win. Good effort.

Your move, Rick.