The Pacers recipe for success in NBA Finals is clear

The Indiana Pacers completed yet another fourth quarter comeback to defeat the Oklahoma City Thunder, 116-107, in Game 3 to take a 2-1 series lead in the NBA Finals. Tyrese Haliburton and Pascal Siakam both led the charge for the Pacers with 20 plus points, but the biggest story of Indiana's Game 3 win was Benedict Mathurin.

Mathurin scored 27 points off the bench on 9-of-12 shooting from the field. The 2022 No. 6 overall pick from Arizona also tallied four rebounds and an assist in the Pacers Game 3 win.

The Pacers entered the fourth quarter trailing the Thunder 89-84, then outscored OKC 32-18 down the stretch. Like the Oklahoma City Thunder, the Indiana Pacers have done well following a loss this season. Following their Game 3 win, they improved to 10-0 since mid-March in games that followed a loss.

The Pacers bench has led to success in the NBA Finals

In the Pacers two wins in the NBA Finals, their bench has come up big when it matters most, with their second-unit outscoring OKC's in both wins. Benedict Mathurin's 27 points alone outscored the Thunder's bench as the Pacers bench outscored Oklahoma City 49-18.

Other contributions from their role players came from T.J. McConnell and Obi Toppin. McConnell scored 10 points and Obi Toppin added eight points off the bench.

What to expect in Game 4

The biggest key heading into Game 4 will be points off the bench. In the Thunder's one win in this series, their bench outscored the Pacers. Whichever team's bench can set the tone in Game 4 will have success in either tying the series or taking a commanding 3-1 series lead.

Despite the impressive performance from Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Jalen Williams, the Thunder will need to have more production from their NBA MVP in the fourth quarter if they hope to have the series tied heading back to Oklahoma City.

SGA scored 24 points in the Game 3 loss, but the Pacers shut him down in the fourth quarter as he was held to three points on 1-of-3 shooting.