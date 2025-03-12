3 free agent deals the Packers should’ve signed but missed the boat on

There's quite a lot to like about what Brian Gutekunst and the Green Bay Packers have done this in NFL free agency thus far. Amid the cornerback shuffling with Jaire Alexander and Eric Stokes, bringing in Nate Hobbs gives defensive coordinator Jeff Hafley flexibility in the secondary. Meanwhile, the Aaron Banks contract looks expensive but is structured to protect the organization and potentially (I'd argue likely) upgrade the interior of the offensive line.

Beyond that, the Packers have also brought back Brandon McManus to keep the kicking game shored up and Isaiah McDuffie after a solid season at linebacker. All in all, it's been a good showing for Green Bay to build up a better contender for the 2025 season.

Yet, as free agency has moved along at a furious pace across the first handful of days, there were also plenty of missed opportunities. In an offseason in which the Packers had cap space and reason to be aggressive with the NFC North opening up a bit more, there were several free agents that the team could've and perhaps should've signed but ultimately missed out.

And for that, they deserve at least a bit of second guessing — if not outright criticism.

3. WR Davante Adams

Signed with the Los Angeles Rams for 2 years, $46 million

While one could make the argument that the price that the Rams paid for Davante Adams might be a bit too steep for the Packers to consider, a reunion just seemed far too obvious for it to not happen, especially without Green Bay seemingly making much of an effort to orchestrate such a move at all following Adams' release from the Jets.

As much as Matt LaFleur may hate the term, the Packers still need a WR1 in this offense. I like the totality of this receiver room with Christian Watson, Romeo Doubs, Jayden Reed and even Dontayvion Wicks but the blatant truth about that group is that no one has separated themselves as the reliable go-to option for Jordan Love. Adams might be nearing the twilight of his career but he still has enough left in the tank to first be that guy but also show the younger corps how to be that guy.

There may have been some fences that still needed mending for the Packers front office and Adams but that should've been done. Now, the wide receiver market is starting to dry up quite a bit and Green Bay could leave the offseason without addressing the need with a veteran. When Adams was right there with an obvious connection, that's a pretty tough pill to swallow.

2. C Drew Dalman

Signed with the Chicago Bears for 3 years, $42 million

It's completely reasonable as to why the Packers first want to shuffle the interior of the offensive line and secondly not let Josh Myers have a role in trying to find a solution there. Out of 40 qualified centers last season, PFF ($) graded out Myers as the 38th-best player at the position — and using "best" there feels a bit wrong.

Banks entering the fray could help with that but it would've been more seamless for Green Bay in the trenches had they gone more aggressively after former Falcons center Drew Dalman. He graded out 34 spots higher than Myers at center last year, or fourth in the NFL if you want to put a finer point on how good he was for Atlanta. His presence would've allowed Elgton Jenkins more flexibility as an ultra-versatile piece to get the best five on the field to protect Love.

What makes missing out on Dalman sting that much more is that he ultimately landed with the rival Chicago Bears as the Ben Johnson era has begun with a complete overhaul of the offensive line (which was probably necessary to be functional in his system). He would've been great on the Packers and a substantial upgrade but now he's going to be that for a bitter rival, which isn't the feeling you want to come away from an offseason in your gut.

1. EDGE Joey Bosa

Signed with the Buffalo Bills for 1 year, $14 million

Following his release from the Los Angeles Chargers, it seemed like a two-horse race between the San Francisco 49ers and Miami Dolphins for edge rusher Joey Bosa. That's when a third horse came out of nowhere to ultimately get the deal done as the Buffalo Bills inked the veteran pass rusher to a one-year pact.

Bosa always made sense for Hafley and the Packers defense. With the schematic shift from a 3-4 to a 4-3 base, Rashan Gary was the only edge rusher who produced anything of consequence for Green Bay in the 2024 campaign, highlighting the need to make a meaningful addition. While Bosa has struggled to stay healthy in recent years, that's baked into the price tag — especially since Buffalo dramatically outbid the Niners and Dolphins at just $14 million for the 2025 season.

That's a deal that the Packers absolutely could've afforded and could've been the right move for what this defense needs in a bad way going into 2025. Instead, with the likes of Khalil Mack, Josh Sweat, Haason Reddick and essentially every top edge rusher in free agency off the board, Green Bay may have to pay much more than the $14-ish million it'd have taken to land Bosa.