Brian Gutekunst isn't bothering to hide Packers' dream draft scenario, but there's a catch

The Green Bay Packers are poised to enter the 2025 NFL Draft with a clear need for a true starting X-receiver. That's why it makes perfect sense for GM Brian Gutekunst and his staff to be spending a lot of time evaluating former Arizona star Tetairoa McMillan.

The 6-foot-4 wide receiver isn't a true burner on the outside, but he has an ideal combination of height and length to make contested catches down the field. Adding him to Green Bay's current mix of wide receivers would add a much-needed dimension to head coach Matt LaFleur's offense.

There's only one problem with the Packers' hopes of adding McMillan in the first round. He has a strong chance of going off the board in the top 10. Green Bay currently owns the No. 23 overall pick. It's highly unlikely that McMillan will fall that far in Round 1.

According to @Jordan_Reid, Brian Gutekunst was the only GM at Tet McMillan’s private workout.



Brian Gutekunst is making the Packers draft dream at WR quite obvious

The fact that Gutekunst was the only NFL GM to approve McMillan's private workout proves that Green Bay is legitimately interested in acquiring him. The question becomes how much the Packers might be willing to give up in a trade to move up far enough to acquire him — or if they'd prefer to see if the Arizona wid receiver falls to them outside of the Top 20.

The Packers are likely hoping that McMillan's pedestrian speed will cause teams to pass on him. If he starts to fall on Day One, then the Packers could be in a position to take advantage. Packaging their current Round 1 pick with a Day 3 selection could be enough to move up the five or six spots required to nab the falling X-receiver.

Then again, Gutekunst's decision could work against the franchise. Telegraphing his interest in one prospect so clearly will embolden other teams to ask for more in trade talks. The Packers would be wise to set a clear price they're willing to pay for McMillan and stick to it no matter what other teams ask for on draft day. That's the best way to prevent overpaying for a player who might not have star potential.

Given that the Packers are making their intentions with McMillan at least largely clear, though, the pushback from fans about the team's inaction at wide receiver might be a bit overblown. While maybe some fans would still have preferred a DK Metcalf trade or a reunion with Davante Adams, McMillan would be quite a consolation prize.