Packers CEO Mark Murphy takes parting shot at Jaire Alexander after release

After an offseason of uncertainty, amid trade rumors and attempts to rework his contract, and with the passing of June 1 making the move a little easier, the Green Bay Packers are reportedly set to release cornerback Jaire Alexander. The idea a trade could still be done before the transaction is made official later on Monday (4 p.m. ET) is out there, but it seems unlikely.

Mark Murphy is in his last weeks as the Packers' CEO, set to retire in July when he turns 70 years old. The move to release Alexander will likely be the last big personnel move the franchise makes during his lengthy tenure in the role, and he may already be in a bit of "bleep it, I'm retiring" mode.

Alexander's talent is undeniable, but he has been injured a lot in recent years. He has missed 34 games over the last four seasons, including 20 over the last two seasons alone. The list of injuries is naturally long, and the Packers were apparently frustrated with his inability to stay healthy/play through injuries.

Dave Schroeder of WBAY caught up with Murphy on Monday morning. The move to part ways with Alexander was confirmed, and Murphy could not avoid the narrative that has overtaken Alexander's career.

"He has been a great player for us,” Murphy said. “Obviously, elite talent. Unfortunately, just injured a lot. Unfortunately that’s a big part of the game.”

Mark Murphy takes a cold parting shot at Jaire Alexander

Schroeder followed up by asking about the roster hole that'll be left by Alexander's departure. Murphy was generally optimistic about being able to fill the void (as expected), with some specific praise for Keisean Nixon as someone he feels can step up.

But then came a big parting shot at Alexander.

"The reality is for, like the last four years, Jaire's...about half of the games he's been able to play. So kinda...we've been used to it", Murphy said in regard to the Packers playing without Alexander.

That last comment from Murphy, which feels like a public confirmation of the organization's aforementioned frustration with his injuries, would seem to easily push Alexander right into the arms of a division rival who could use a shutdown corner--should they have interest. But possibly facing him twice a year is a risk the Packers seem willing to take, and we didn't need Murphy's words to confirm that.