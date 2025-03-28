Packers could come to regret trying to ban the tush push after all

The Green Bay Packers may come to regret pushing for a ban on the Philadelphia Eagles’ tush-push play. Green Bay proposed the ban and elimination of the nearly unstoppable play earlier this offseason. For this proposal to be successful, the Packers would need a 2/3 majority vote (24 of 32 owners) to sideline the “Brotherly shove” permanently. However, they may not have the support needed to grant this wish.

It's unclear whether the Packers' proposed ban of the tush push will get the 24 votes among the 32 NFL owners necessary to be approved, source says: "Not sure it can get 24." The sentiment is mixed on the NFL competition committee about the proposal. The owners meet next week. — MarkMaske (@MarkMaske) March 25, 2025

Did the Packers waste their political capital pushing for something no one wants?

On the surface, it seems odd that most teams wouldn’t want to stick one to the defending Super Bowl champs, yet here we are. While Maske states it is unclear how many votes this proposal will get, just the fact that it’s a topic of conversation holds some weight. These teams/owners/front offices can be petty sometimes and feels like the perfect opportunity to get one over on the Eagles.

However, what this also reflects is the downside of not having an actual owner. The Packers are the only publicly owned franchise in the NFL. In this type of situation where it pays to have close friends with other owners, Green Bay doesn’t have this edge. If they're working on cajoling other owners into supporting a proposal that's ultimately doomed, they may be wasting capital and burning favors for nothing.

On the flip side, they are one of the most respected organizations in the league and does count for something. It’ll be interesting to see how the vote goes but as of now, the Packers could be in for a rude awakening.