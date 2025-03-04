The only way Packers could reunite Aaron Rodgers and Davante Adams one last time

The Green Bay Packers won a Super Bowl with Aaron Rodgers at the helm. Of course, that was before they drafted his favorite target in Davante Adams. Rodgers alienated himself from Green Bay at the end of the 2022 season. Rodgers won back-to-back MVPs in 2020 and 2021, but he had a down year in 2022 and showed signs of age at the all-important QB position.

Rodgers was sent to the New York Jets in a trade which eventually netted the Packers several draft picks, including a first rounder in 2023. In New York, Rodgers suffered a torn Achilles in his first season, and then failed to make the playoffs in 2024. While he is over 40 at this point in his career, Rodgers actually had a decent season last year. If he wants to play again in 2025, he may have some takers. One of those will not be the Green Bay Packers, of course, since they have Jordan Love at the helm.

Love has proven the Packers right and then some for drafting him fresh off a Rodgers MVP season. Green Bay knows quarterbacks – or at least Brian Gutekunst does – and it's why he didn't hesitate to select Rodgers replacement in Love.

Davante Adams and Aaron Rodgers should sign with the Packers

Adams fits far better than Rodgers does, as he's just 32 years old and would be a solid No. 1 wide receiver alongside the rest of the Packers receiving corps. Green Bay's wideouts are fine, but they consist of a group of No. 2's. This is primarily Christian Watson, Romeo Doubs, Dontayvion Wicks and more. Adams is more established than any of those players, and it's why he'd be a bettr reunion target than Rodgers, bar none.

In fact, the only way Rodgers would come back to Green Bay is if he agreed to retire on a one-day contract, which we can only hope happens. Rodgers is a Packers legend, and regardless of how much pain he caused on his way out, he will always be a Super Bowl champion. Heck, Rodgers is merely a footnote on Mike McCarthy's resume. He deserves 16-point font.

Adams and Rodgers signing on the same day, only for the former No. 12 to retire shortly thereafter, would be the best ending to a perfect career. No, Rodgers will never be deemed better than Tom Brady, but convincing one of his best friends to help the next era of Green Bay quarterbacks on the way out makes Rodgers the best Packers QB of all-time, and it wasn't all that close to begin with.