Packers fans get the last laugh as Aaron Jones suffers familiar fate on revenge tour
By Mark Powell
The Minnesota Vikings signed Aaron Jones this offseason to fill their running back void. Jones, who had spent his entire career to that point with the Green Bay Packers, was asked by Brian Gutekunst to take a paycut. When he said no, Jones was ultimately let go and Gutekunst replaced him with Josh jacobs, formerly of the Las Vegas Raiders.
Essentially, this was a divorce that made sense for both sides. The end result wasn't a bad one, though Jones signing with the Packers division rival did suggest he felt slighted. His comments before a rematch against Green Bay, in which he said he wanted to do the 'Lambeau Leap' as a former player despite wearing Vikings Purple, weren't a great look. He also noted that the Vikings 3-0 start was "some of the most fun I've had in my career" which had to rub some folks in the Packers organization the wrong way.
Jones also penned a piece in the Players Tribune, in which he paid homage to Packers fans but also was focused on the wrong things. The Vikings were in the heat of an NFC North push. Why was Jones so focused on the past?
Aaron Jones and the Vikings suffer a familiar fate
Jones finished the regular season with just under 1,200 yards rushing and five touchdowns. However, his postseason run ended at the same time as his former team, the Green Bay Packers. The Packers lost to the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday afternoon, struggling to get much going on the offensive side of the ball. The same can be said of Jones and the Vikings – he had just 48 yards rushing on 13 carries.
The former Packer is a free agent this offseason, and while we can safely rule out a return to Green Bay for now, the Vikings and Jones are at a crossroads. If that sounds familiar, it should – it's exactly where Jones stood last offseason.
Jones is on the wrong side of 30 and has a lot of carries under his belt. Despite an impressive season of counting numbers, his yards per carry decreased to 4.5 and Jones registered the most carries of his career.
If the Vikings have a younger solution at the position – or prefer to use a running back by committee approach – don't be surprised if Jones is looking for a new home once again. This time, he won't have the Packers to blame.