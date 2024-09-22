Aaron Jones keeps Packers villain status a full-go ahead of Week 4 revenge game
The Green Bay Packers made one of the most shocking moves of free agency, choosing to release long-time running back Aaron Jones and sign Josh Jacobs to a big four-year deal. Sure, Jacobs is three years younger than Jones and had some great years with the Las Vegas Raiders, but Jones not only was a stalwart in Green Bay, but he was coming off a solid season.
Jones was limited to just 11 games but averaged 4.6 yards per carry, proving to be a whole lot more efficient than Jacobs was. Releasing him when he had proven to be a good fit in Green Bay was tough to understand.
To make matters worse, Jones wound up signing a deal to join their NFC North rivals, the Minnesota Vikings. Not only did Jones sign with the Vikings, but he went out of his way to express how happy he was to join that team and how he had always wanted to do the SKOL chant.
“I’m so ready to hear that horn. I’ve seen it from the other side, and let me tell you, it’s contagious. When you’re on the other sideline, you’re trying not to clap. You’re trying not to get into it because you see the whole stadium doing it, and it’s contagious."
Jones' love affair with his new team did not sit easy with Packers fans, and now, the former Packer just added to his villain status with some interesting comments following another Vikings win.
Aaron Jones continues to make himself the villain in the eyes of Packers fans with comments ahead of Week 4 revenge game
After Sunday's game, Jones went as far as to say this is the most fun he has ever had in his entire NFL career. That feels rather crazy to say, but keeping in mind the fact that Jones is not happy with the Packers right now, it makes some sense.
In his defense, Jones has several reasons to be happy right now. He just ran for 102 yards in a 34-7 blowout win against the Houston Texans, putting together his second dominant game in three tries as a Viking. The team with their win is also 3-0. Jones playing well and being on a 3-0 team sounds pretty great. Still, he had to have had more fun at certain times with the Packers, right?
Jones was a Pro Bowler for the Packers back in 2020 and had three seasons of 1,000 or more yards. He led the NFL with 16 rushing touchdowns in 2019. He also appeared in seven playoff games with the Packers, averaging nearly five yards per carry. Jones even appeared in a pair of NFC Championship Games.
It's been fun watching Jones play well for an exciting Vikings team that has gotten off to a nice start, but this is really the most fun he's ever had? That feels awfully unlikely. With a return to Lambeau Field looming, Jones is continuing to do his best to make himself public enemy No. 1 in the eyes of Packers fans.