Aaron Jones makes Packers fans queasy with first Vikings press conference
The NFL is a business, but that doesn't mean that fans have to be happy about what happens in the business. Case in point would certainly be Green Bay Packers fans in the wake of the organization moving on from running back Aaron Jones, who then, in turn, signed with the rival Minnesota Vikings.
Even if Packers fans are excited about what signing former rushing champ Josh Jacobs could mean for Jordan Love in the offense, seeing a beloved figure and player like Jones leave unceremoniously is painful for any fan. It's even more painful to see him suiting up in purple for the near future with a hated rival.
Jones made that feeling even more painful on Thursday, though.
With free agency officially underway at the start of the new league year on Wednesday, Jones' deal with the Vikings became official and he was introduced at a press conference on Thursday. At the end of his time with the media, though, the running back turned the stomachs of Packers fans almost unanimously as he let out a boisterous "SKOL!", the trademark chant of fans in Minnesota.
New Vikings RB Aaron Jones hits SKOL chant, making Packers fans everywhere sick
This is probably a day that no Packers fan thought they'd ever see, a player they loved and watched have his way with the rival Vikings over his career now setting to suit up for Minnesota and buying into his new team's traditions right away.
Of course, Jones' exit from Green Bay was not under normal circumstances. General manager Brian Gutekunst made efforts to keep the running back but, when they couldn't agree to a pay cut for Jones, it became time to move on. And to be sure, the Packers tried to do the running back a favor by allowing him to hit free agency relatively quickly, so signing with the Vikings was Jones' own twist of the knife to begin with.
Having said that, it doesn't make it any easier for fans to see something like this. On the flip side, Vikings fans are surely reveling in this. Not only did their favorite team's running back room drastically improve with the addition of Jones, but they also have a video, a GIF, and ammunition to relentless troll the Packers and that rival fan base.
Nothing better than bad blood when it comes to NFL rivalries, and Jones just poured a bucket of it into this one.