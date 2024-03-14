NFL Rumors: Aaron Jones stabbed Packers in the back after move in good faith
The Green Bay Packers did Aaron Jones a favor. Then, Jones stabbed them in the back.
By Mark Powell
Former Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones signed with the Minnesota Vikings in free agency. However, Jones didn't have to sign with the division rival. He could still be in Green Bay had he agreed to take another pay cut.
The Packers instead signed Josh Jacobs and released Jones earlier than expected, essentially doing the player and longtime Green Bay resident a favor. Rather than hitting the open market on Wednesday when several running back voids would have already been filled, Jones was able to find a new home on Tuesday. The Packers informed him of his release on Monday.
Less than six weeks ago, Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst declared that Jones would "absolutely" be back next season. Jones had a cap number over $17 million in 2024, and the Packers tried to negotiate that number down.
Packers had little choice but to let Aaron Jones walk, and he made the worst possible choice
Per Rob Demovsky of ESPN, eventually Jones left the Packers little choice:
"The Packers didn't want to leave Jones hanging over the weekend, so they essentially told him they would have to move on and turn their attention elsewhere," Demovsky wrote. "They could have held on to Jones until Wednesday, when the new league year begins and contracts can officially be signed. But they didn't want to put Jones in a position where, if he changed his mind about a pay cut, the Packers would have to tell him the offer no longer stood."
There was always a risk that Jones would sign with a rival, as both the Bears and Vikings were in need of an upgrade that the position, and this year's draft class is considered a light one. Chicago signed D'Andre Swift, while Minnesota pounced on Jones when they got the chance.
Still, Gutekunst hated letting Jones walk in the first place, as he mentioned on Monday.
"He has not only had a significant impact on the field and in the locker room, but he is one of the most beloved players in the community," Gutekunst said. "One of the hardest decisions we've had to make in my time with the Packers and not one taken lightly."
Despite the admiration the Packers had for Jones, they must now prepare to play him twice a year. Life comes at you fast in the NFL.
