Former Packers RB Aaron Jones took his release personally based on next team choice
Free agency has started with a bang, especially at the running back position, where many big names have switched teams. Aaron Jones was released by the Packers to make room for Josh Jacobs, but it seems that he's not done with Green Bay just yet.
I love a good revenge story. Kill Bill is my favorite Quentin Tarantino movie, and you can find me first in line whenever a new John Wick movie comes out. That love for a dish best served cold extends to the sports world as well, which is why I'm rubbing my hands with glee over the fact that longtime Packers running back Aaron Jones is taking his talents to Minnesota to play for his former NFC North rival, the Vikings.
Jones was released on Monday by Green Bay, and he wasted no time in choosing his next destination, signing a one-year, $7 million deal with the Vikings. Long one of the most underappreciated backs in the league, Jones has spent his entire seven-year career in the Land of Cheese, racking up over 8,000 all-purpose yards with an average of 5.0 yards per rush. That wasn't enough to keep him in green and yellow, though, as the Packers chose to replace him with former Raider Josh Jacobs, who signed a four-year, $48 million deal that will pay him $14.8 million in the first year.
Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst put out a statement to go with Jones' release.
"We want to thank Aaron for his unwavering commitment to the Packers and the community over the past seven seasons. It is certainly one of the hardest decisions we've had to make in my time with the Packers and not one taken lightly. He has not only had a significant impact on the field and in the locker room, but he is one of the most beloved players in the community. We wish nothing but the best for Aaron and his entire family moving forward."
At first glance, Gutekunst's statement seems like a heartfelt tribute to one of the most important players in recent franchise history. It doesn't seem like Jones took it that way, though, as he signed with the Vikings less than 24 hours later, even as Minnesota was plunged into uncertainty with the news that Kirk Cousins was leaving to join the Falcons. Really, can anybody blame Jones? If he was so beloved, and he played so consistently well, how does that square with releasing him to give a bigger contract to a free agent back?
Aaron Jones is out for revenge on the Packers, and we love to see it
As they do every year, the Packers and Vikings will play twice next season. Matchups between these division rivals are always great TV, but the subplot of Jones potentially scoring a touchdown and attempting another Lambeau Leap will give both contests a "Game of the Week" feel.
For anyone under the misapprehension that Jones signing with the Vikings was just a matter of happenstance, I present Exhibit A, which Jones posted to Twitter this morning in response to an ESPN story about his release:
It may not quite be Beatrix Kiddo versus the Deadly Viper Assassination Squad or John Wick versus the High Table, but I'll have a front-row seat and my popcorn ready for when Aaron Jones takes on the Packers this fall.