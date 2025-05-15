Packers' forgotten RB2 is finally back up and running

MarShawn Lloyd may technically be a second-year player, but he might as well be a Green Bay Packers rookie. The third-round pick was plagued by a series of injuries in 2024. He and the team are hoping for better fortunes in 2025.

Things have started out well with OTAs approaching. "Everything's full go for [Lloyd]," Packers running backs coach Ben Sirmans confirmed to reporters on Wednesday.

Lloyd is far from a household name at this point. And he's not going to compete with Josh Jacobs for RB1 reps. Still, his importance to the Packers may be underrated at this stage. He has the ability to be a more than capable RB2. If he can stay healthy — to be fair, that's a sizable if — he could take some of the load off Jacobs, who had 301 carries in 2024.

"He's got the speed, he's got the size, I'm excited to see him," Packers offensive coordinator Adam Stenavich said of his young back.

Hopes are high for Packers running back MarShawn Lloyd

LLoyd was a menace running behind what I can attest was a subpar offensive line at USC. He blends power and quickness with ideal NFL size. Unfortunately, his injuries prevented the Packers from seeing much of what he could do against pro-level defenses.

He wasn't available for parts of the preseason because of hip and hamstring issues. He saw action in just one game as a rookie, rushing for 15 yards on six carries in Week 2 against the Colts. That's when he hurt his ankle and ultimately landed on injured reserve. He was about to come back from that injury in Novemeber when he came down with appendicitis.

"You can't make this stuff up," LaFleur said at the time.

So that's how Lloyd's season ended. Emergency surgery for an unpredictable ailment that just happens when it happens.

All the while, his hamstring was still limiting him. So even if he had been able to come back, he might not have been at full speed.

Lloyd saw a specialist this offseason in hopes of clearing that up for good. It sounds like he's on the right path.