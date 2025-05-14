Packers sound ready to run Josh Jacobs into the ground

Josh Jacobs often gets lost in the discourse of how Philadelphia Eagles superstar Saquon Barkley and Baltimore Ravens bellcow Derrick Henry helped restore running back value. But make no mistake, the Green Bay Packers standout was certainly part of the conversation and changed public perception.

Like Barkley and the recently-paid Henry, Jacobs was the engine of his respective offense. The Packers leaned on him as a three-down workhorse, specifically down the stretch. And based on comments from Green Bay's running backs coach, Ben Sirmans, that will remain the case in 2025.

#Packers RB coach Ben Sirmans says there's no plan to limit Josh Jacobs' reps this offseason after getting 301 carries last fall: "His quickness, cutting ability, exploding through drills, he looks better this year than last year at this time." — Ryan Wood (@ByRyanWood) May 14, 2025

Packers RBs coach suggests it's all gas no brakes with Josh Jacobs in 2025

Sirmans says the Packers have no plan to moderate Jacobs' usage this offseason despite exceeding 300 carries last season.

"[Jacobs'] quickness, cutting ability, exploding through drills, he looks better this year than last year at this time," Sirmans stated (h/t Ryan Wood of the Green Bay Press-Gazette).

Jacobs' efficiency declined in the second half of this past season. He could benefit from some scheduled rest throughout Green Bay's workout program as they prepare for the upcoming NFL campaign. However, Sirmans and the Packers see it differently and seemingly intend to ride him until the wheels fall off.

After seeing how well Jacobs fared in his year with the Packers, the team ostensibly wants to bet on a successful encore. Yet, Green Bay is operating recklessly rather than cautiously with its offensive centerpiece. While Sirmans insists he looks fresher than ever and is ready to roll, the coaching staff is doing itself a disservice by not preserving him.

In Weeks 1-9 last season, Jacobs averaged a healthy 4.8 yards per tote. From a year-long standpoint, it would've ranked in the top 10 among qualified rushers. Conversely, that number dropped to 4.0 following Green Bay's Week 10 bye, far below the league average (4.4). Knowing this, now feels like an opportunity to keep the 27-year-old off his feet, at least to some degree.

Nonetheless, Jacobs has no more guaranteed money on the four-year, $48 million contract he signed with the Packers in March 2024. Maybe Green Bay's aware of this and feels comfortable putting a lot on his plate, considering they can seamlessly move on from him. Regardless, expect another monster workload.