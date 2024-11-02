Packers decision with Jordan Love could cost them the NFC North
By Kinnu Singh
Green Bay Packers fans have collectively held their breath on more than one occasion this season.
Packers quarterback Jordan Love exited the Week 8 matchup against the Jacksonville Jaguars after suffering a groin injury in the third quarter.
The injury marked the second time this season that Love has been forced to leave a game early. He previously missed two games after suffering a left knee sprain against the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 1.
While Love managed to avoid a significant injury once again, his most recent injury is threatening his availability for a crucial divisional matchup against the Detroit Lions in Week 9.
Green Bay managed to pull out a 30-27 victory against Jacksonville, but winning without Love won’t be as easy against Detroit. Green Bay will need their starting quarterback on Sunday if they hope to tame the Lions, who have appeared to be the best team in the league this season.
Packers should be careful with Jordan Love’s injury
Love is expected to battle through the injury and play against the Lions, NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero reported on Saturday.
Love is officially listed as questionable on Green Bay’s injury report after managing to record two limited practice sessions on Thursday and Friday.
The two teams are in a tight race for the NFC North crown, and the winner of the contest will take the divisional lead. Still, managing the injury with caution would likely be the best approach forward.
Green Bay may not be able to manufacture another win without Love, but they likely wouldn’t be able to do it with a hobbled quarterback either.
Love came up limping on the first drive against the Jaguars, but the Packers left him in the game. He started the team’s opening drive of the third quarter but ultimately went to the sideline and never returned. He completed 14 of 22 pass attempts for 196 yards and an interception.
"I think we're going to do it how we always do it,” Packers coach Matt LaFleur said Friday, per ESPN. “We'll give him up to game time to see how he's feeling.”
The magnitude of the Week 9 matchup can’t be understated, but Green Bay could be risking further injury by taking an aggressive approach and starting Love.
The Packers are trailing the Lions in the standings due to win percentage and divisional tie breakers, but a loss wouldn’t knock them out of contention for the NFC North title.
The Packers currently hold a respectable 6-2 record, which gives them some room for error. With eight games remaining, including another matchup against Detroit, they’d have plenty of time to chase down the Lions. That may be easier to do with a healthy quarterback at the helm.
It may seem counterintuitive, but resting Love in Week 9 could help keep Green Bay’s postseason hopes alive.