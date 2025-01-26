Packers ideal trade answer to playoff dud was just flushed down the toilet
It’s no surprise the Green Bay Packers need some assistance on their defensive line. They got crushed in the NFC Wild Card Round, 22-10, to the Philadelphia Eagles and patching together an improved defensive front has to be a priority.
Thanks to the instability of the Las Vegas Raiders, it seemed like they could have put together a package to snag Maxx Crosby from the Raiders. Crosby, much like Myles Garrett, urged his team’s front office to put a contending team together.
Crosby mentioned he’s not interested in just playing in the regular season, he’s ready for meaningful games in January. With the Raiders turning to Pete Carroll as the team’s next coach, that could halt trade rumors or even discussions around Crosby.
According to a Bleacher Report breakdown of the Carroll hire, it doesn’t mean it’s completely off, but Carroll can provide the stability Crosby is looking for, work to get a long-term deal in place to pay Crosby a pretty penny and convince him things will change.
This leaves the Packers to turn to the draft to look at getting better production for their defensive line.
Green Bay Packers dream of Maxx Crosby trade dies quickly, so what's next?
There are quite a few NFL mock drafts out there that predict the Packers will go after an edge rusher in April. The difference is that a couple names are circulating regarding who exactly the Packers will actually draft.
NFL.com’s Daniel Jeremiah has the Packers turning to Texas A&M’s Shemar Stewart. FanSided predicted Georgia’s Jalon Walker. History, however, proves the Packers going after an edge rusher in the first round might not pan out.
Since Rashan Gary back in 2019 and Kenny Clark before than in 2016, the Packers have struggled to find the franchise-changing defensive lineman. Quay Walker and Devonte Wyatt, both drafted in 2022, have been solid role players.
That said, they haven’t been the game-changing players a lot of first-round players eventually become. They flubbed on Lukas Van Ness, who hasn’t really been much of a factor and if Walker and Wyatt fizzle out, they’ll be back at square one.
Crosby would have given the Packers a proven pass rusher that can be destructive and put them into position to bolster their defense immediately. Now with Crosby likely not an option, they’ll have to turn to the draft.
That hasn’t worked out in the past so it doesn’t feel likely that will change this year. That also means they’ll have to be more aggressive in finding a better solution for next year.