Packers Mecole Hardman signing was more of a steal than the experts thought

Some NFL experts criticized the Green Bay Packers when they made the decision to sign wide receiver Mecole Hardman. Closer examination of the details of Hardman's contract show it's a no-risk transaction for GM Brian Gutekunst and his staff.

It's always important to remember that the first wave of NFL free agency typically favors the player. That's why reports regarding the Hardman signing focused in on the idea that he could make up to $1.5 million on the one-year deal.

What those reports did not articulate is that only $150,000 of that number is guaranteed via a signing bonus. In other words, the Packers can easily move on from Hardman if he does not prove he's worthy of a spot on the 53-man roster in training camp. He will be given every opportunity to win a job on head coach Matt LaFleur's depth chart but finances will not play a meaningful role in whether or not he is on the roster when Week 1 comes along.

There's no pressure on Packers with Mecole Hardman contract

Hardman's best chance to make the Packers roster is to prove that he can help fill in for Christian Watson when the regular season begins. Green Bay's nominal No. 1 wide receiver will miss a big chunk of the year due to injury. In theory, Hardman can help soak up some of the snaps he'll vacate on the outside.

The veteran wideout's chances of making the team may be impacted by what Green Bay opts to do in the 2025 NFL Draft. If they spend a premium pick on a wide receiver who operates on the outside it could spell doom for Hardman's chances of making it in Green Bay. If they opt not to pick an outside wideout then the veteran's chances of sticking with the team increase dramatically.

The good news for Packers fans questioning the signing is that it's a no-risk move for the team. The bad news is that that they still have not done much to address their issues at receiver. It's a double-edged piece of news for a fan base that wants to see needle-moving transactions this offseason.