Packers might have just reignited Malik Willis trade watch

The Green Bay Packers are set at the quarterback position, with Jordan Love signed through the 2028 season on a lucrative deal. While Love has his flaws, he's still just 26 years old, and has already emerged as one of the better young passers in the NFC. When love is on, he's remarkable, but he did have an issue last season staying on the field. That is where Malik Willis came in.

Green Bay acquired Willis from the Tennessee Titans in training camp last summer. The Titans wanted to provide Willis with a realistic chance to compete for a backup spot, and given the Packers standing in the NFC – and the fact that they lacked any real help behind Love – Ran Carthon and Brian Gutekunst pulled the trigger.

Willis played in seven games last season for Green Bay, starting two of them. The Packers won both of his starts, primarily using Willis as a read-option type weapon. Willis' best trait behind center are his legs, which is why he ran for 138 yards and a touchdown to go along with the Packers aerial attack.

Packers sign promising rookie Tyler Elgersma

Willis proved himself to be a capable starter when called upon last season, and given the lack of quality QBs in the modern NFL, perhaps an interested team would take a chance on him if made available. The Packers, meanwhile, still have Sean Clifford as their QB3, and recently signed a promising rookie out of the CFL.

Tyler Elgersma drew rave reviews at rookie minicamp. Elgersma has long been a target of the Packers, as they brought him in for one of their 30 pre-draft visits this offseason. He was considered the second-best player available in the CFL's 2025 draft class, but instead will get a shot in Green Bay.

Could the Packers trade Malik Willis?

It's a major if, but should Gutekunst and Matt LaFleur be comfortable enough with Clifford and Elgersma competing for QB2, a trade of Willis could come into play. Heck, as I wrote in an article just a few weeks ago after the draft, parting ways with Willis for picks could come in handy down the line.

"If the Packers were to trade Willis to cash in on his value, which may have never been higher, that wouldn't preclude them from making another move late similar to how they acquired Willis. Come roster cut time, especially this offseason, there could be other options that fit a similar mold but that Matt LaFleur and company could make a bet on as their backup again."

Not to mention, come roster cut time, there should be plenty of backup-level quarterbacks available for Green Bay, even if they don't have the same promise as Willis.