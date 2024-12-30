Packers news: Matt LaFleur speaks out, Green Bay learns importance of Christian Watson
The Packers deserve credit for mounting a furious comeback against the Vikings in Week 17 but ultimately, the team came up short. The loss only solidified the cold reality for Green Bay that they are the third best team inside their own division. Ironically, they still possess the firepower required to make noise in the postseason if they get the right matchups.
Most of the news emanating from Wisconsin this week deals with how head coach Matt LaFleur should prepare his team for the playoffs. Green Bay fans should pay a lot of attention to the following storylines heading up to their regular season finale against the Bears.
Packers news: Matt LaFleur does not think his team was offside
LaFleur has kept his composure during most of his team's tense moments this season. He lost his temper against the Vikings on Sunday afternoon. In particular, he disagreed with his team being flagged for offsides when Minnesota attempted a field goal to end the first half.
The team's head coach insisted that he was standing "right down the line" and didn't agree with the flag. In the end, it cost his team three crucial points. The Vikings missed the initial kick, but were able to convert after moving five yards closer after the penalty.
It is impossible to know how the game would have played out if the Vikings had not tacked on those extra three points just before the half. It's overly simplistic to say the call cost the Packers the game just because they lost by two. LaFleur has a right to express his opinion but the sooner this story goes away the sooner his team can focus on what really matters.
Packers news: The passing game really missed Christian Watson
The Packers will not win many games against good opponents when they only throw for 185 yards. Part of that paltry total can be chalked up to LaFleur's insistence on leaning on his ground game. Another big part of the equation was the absence of Christian Watson on the outside for Green Bay.
The team was right to be cautious and hold him out of action with his injured knee. They correctly realize it's much more important for him to be fully healthy in the postseason than rush him back into action during the regular season. It's still fair to point out that the Vikings' secondary really benefited from his absence.
There's a chance Watson will be thrust back into action against the Bears in the season finale, but discretion would be the better part of valor for the Packers. They need to keep him on the sidelines until their postseason journey begins.
Packers news: Playoff matchup is coming into view for Green Bay
The loss to the Vikings did a lot to clarify the Packers' playoff seeding. Fifth place is now out of reach for LaFleur's squad. They can either end the campaign as the No. 6 or No. 7 seed in the NFC.
If Green Bay finishes seventh they are going to earn a trip to Philadelphia to take on the Eagles. It will be a rematch of the wild encounter between the two teams that occurred in Brazil. That's an outcome the Packers will desperately want to avoid.
If they can overcome the Commanders and capture the No. 6 spot their first-round matchup should be a bit more straightforward. Green Bay would still need to go on the road but they'd take on either the Rams or Buccaneers. It is very possible the Packers would be favored in either of those two matchups.
The silver lining for Green Bay is that they've clinched a playoff berth before the final game of the regular season. They were fighting for their lives last year at this time. At least they've already sewn up a postseason berth this time around.
Packers news: The pass rush was poor once again
Sam Darnold played one of his best games of the year and a big part of his success was the clean pocket he was given to throw from. The Packers only got to the veteran quarterback for one sack on 43 drop backs. That put entirely too much pressure on their injury-riddled secondary.
This is not a new problem for coordinator Jeff Hafley's defense. The organization has struggled to build a quality pass rush for several years. Rashan Gary is a reasonable option on one side of the line but the other defensive end spot has been a revolving doors.
Neither Lukas Van Ness or Kingsley Enagbare have been able to take advantage of their opportunities. At some point, Hafley will need to mix up his blitz packages to make up for his line's inability to win one-on-one matchups. That might open them up to big plays via single coverage in the secondary but it's better than sitting back and waiting to be picked apart.
The Packers can work on upgrading their defensive personnel in the offseason but that is not an option to help them in the playoffs. The unit must become more aggressive if they want to raise their ceiling. Getting to the quarterback can be a great equalizer and it's something the Packers must improve. Otherwise, they'll be leaning on quarterback Jordan Love to win shootouts in each of their playoff games.