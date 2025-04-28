Packers' NFL Draft moves secretly hand Malik Willis a golden opportunity

The Green Bay Packers opted not to replenish their backfield in the 2025 NFL Draft. Whether you agree with the decision or not, it's the reality of the situation.

Despite this year's incoming running back class being among the most-hyped groups in recent memory, Green Bay passing on the position entirely isn't shocking. They already have a formidable trio of bellcow Josh Jacobs, 2024 third-round pick MarShawn Lloyd and rising third-year pro Emanuel Wilson. However, it was surprising to see the Packers not add a quarterback, which could be a vote of confidence in veteran backup Malik Willis.

Perhaps the Packers are confident Willis can keep the ship afloat should anything happen to franchise gunslinger Jordan Love after doing so last season. Alternatively, they might be comfortable with the options available in free agency. Regardless, the 2022 third-round selection has a prime opportunity to prove his worth to Green Bay -- or any club potentially searching for a signal-caller.

Packers' 2025 NFL Draft moves put QB Malik Willis in a position of power

Green Bay not bringing in a young passer virtually cements Willis as the QB2 behind Love. The Packers largely acquired him late last offseason because third-stringer Sean Clifford failed to impress. So, with the team running it back with the same triad, he remains as valuable as ever.

As mentioned, Willis showed flashes of starting-caliber upside in 2024, possibly making him an attractive trade asset. He can arguably sit atop some squads' depth charts right now (cough, cough, New Orleans Saints and Cleveland Browns). His intriguing dual-threat skill set and age (turning 26 in May) are plus attributes for the Packers or someone else.

Willis was forced into action a couple of weeks after arriving to Green Bay because Love suffered an MCL sprain in Week 1. He filled in admirably, posting an efficient 75.8 completion rate for 324 yards and two touchdowns. His mobility was on full display, yielding 12 carries for 114 yards and a score on the ground. But above all, the Packers went 2-0 when they called on him to start.

Did the underwhelming crop of QBs lead to the Packers neglecting the position in the draft? They all came with their fair share of concerns/weaknesses, even Tennessee Titans No. 1 overall pick Cam Ward. But why not take a flier for an organization with a great track record of scouting the position? Willis may be the answer.