A worrying NFL Draft trend should’ve warned Packers about Sean Clifford years ago
By Mark Powell
Green Bay Packers quarterback Sean Clifford had plenty of red flags coming out of Penn State, many of which weren't even his fault. Clifford is just the latest in a line of many former quarterbacks out of Happy Valley who failed to make the NFL leap successfully. Look no further than Trace McSorely and Christian Hackenberg.
The Packers had an open competition for the backup QB spot behind Jordan Love this preseason between Clifford and rookie Michael Pratt out of Tulane. Both quarterbacks had their moments, with Pratt outplaying Clifford in live game action, but the former making far less mistakes in practice. Clifford showed nothing but class when discussing the matter after Green Bay's final preseason game.
Sean Clifford lost out on the Packers QB2 job behind Jordan Love, and for good reason
“It’s not my decision to have,” Clifford said. “I think the world of Mike (Pratt). I think that he’s a great player. I think that I’m also a great player, so it’s not my decision to have here. I think they should keep all of us.”
Matt LaFleur also liked what he saw from both quarterbacks, even though the Packers had a trick up their sleeve.
"There were some really good moments and then there were some things we absolutely have to do better," LaFleur said. "And then we'll evaluate everything that's out there for us."
Just says later, the Packers traded for Tennessee Titans second-year quarterback Malik Willis, and cut both Clifford and Pratt. They eventually signed Clifford back to the practice squad.
Sean Clifford is latest in a long line of disappointing Penn State quarterbacks
Frankly, it's become pretty clear that NFL scouts don't think highly of Penn State quarterbacks in general. The last Nittany Lions quarterback to make any noise in the professional ranks is Kerry Collins, who was drafted in 1995. Collins had a respectable NFL career, but he was far from an All-Pro caliber passer.
Coaching administrations have come and gone in Happy Valley (in one case for a VERY good reason), and with James Franklin at the helm the Nittany Lions run a pro-style offense that should translate better to the NFL. Drew Allar, the current starter and a former highly-ranked recruit, should be the next Penn State quarterback drafted, either this coming spring or next.
Allar has potential to break the trend, but Clifford is nothing more than the latest PSU quarterback to disappoint.