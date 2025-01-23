Packers have one obvious trade candidate as answer to Bears Ben Johnson hire
By Mark Powell
The Green Bay Packers were knocked out of the NFC Playoffs thanks to a Wild Card round loss to the Philadelphia Eagles. Green Bay managed just 10 points in that game, while quarterback Jordan Love threw three interceptions.
Matt LaFleur and the Packers have come to expect more from Love – and the offense in general – than they received in that game. Green Bay's rapidly-emerging receiving corps is filled to the brim with young contributors like Jayden Reed, Romeo Doubs, Christian Watson, Dontayvion Wicks and more. They may not be done adding in that department, either.
As the Packers reload, the NFC North just got a whole lot tougher thanks to what looks to be a home run hire by the Chicago Bears. Chicago struggled under Matt Eberflus and Thomas Davis last season. Eberflus was fired midseason, and Davis couldn't right the ship as the interim coach. Caleb Williams has a ton of potential but needed an offensive mind to teach him the rights and wrongs at the NFL level. Ben Johnson could be that coach, as the Lions offense was one of the best in the league under his leadership.
Packers can keep edge over Bears by adding another pass rusher
If the Bears take a step forward, so must the rest of the division to keep pace. This includes the Packers, which finished third in a packed North this past season. Despite losing Johnson, the Lions aren't going anywhere, and the Vikings were a pleasant surprise with Sam Darnold at quarterback. So, what comes next in Green Bay?
Rather than sit on their hands, the Packers should add at a position that will directly correlate to Williams' success in Chicago. Green Bay should add a high-profile pass rusher, and Raiders star Maxx Crosby makes a lot of sense.
Yes, Crosby has routinely stated that he prefers to stay in Vegas. That will not change regardless of who Tom Brady and Co. decide to hire as their next head coach. Crosby is a Raiders captain, and he'll tote the company line until he is no longer with the organization. Speaking of, Tyler Brooke of The 33rd Team recently suggested a trade that would send Crosby to Green Bay for draft capital the Raiders desperately need if they really want to start over.
"It would take significant resources to convince the Raiders to give up their franchise player in his prime," Brooke wrote. "However, if Crosby wants to play for a contender before the end of his career, then the Packers would be the perfect landing spot."
Crosby is just 27 years old and would be a pillar of Green Bay's defense for years to come. Last season with the Raiders, Crosby had 7.5 sacks in just 12 games. Prior to 2024, he had back-to-back seasons of double-digit sacks. The man knows how to rush the passer, and in an NFC North division that should include an improving Williams, Jared Goff and Sam Darnold/JJ McCarthy, the Packers need all the help they can get.