Packers playoff schedule: Wild Card Round opponent, dates and times
The Green Bay Packers knew that they were going to the NFL Playoffs when they took the field in Week 18 against the Bears. What they didn't know, however, was what seed they would be in the postseason out of the NFC.
With a win against the Bears and then a loss by the Washington Commanders, the Packers would've moved into the No. 6 seed, putting them on the road in the Wild Card Round of the playoffs against the Los Angeles Rams. That, however, was not what happened.
Chicago not only completed a last-minute drive to kick a game-winning field goal but Washington also was able to pull off a comeback of their own against the Dallas Cowboys. That ultimately left Green Bay without a real chance of ever having the sixth seed, thus locking them in as the No. 7 see for the NFC entering the postseason.
So who will the Packers opponent be in the Wild Card Round now and what will their playoff schedule look like? Let's take a look at what we know.
Who will the Packers play in the Wild Card Round?
The Packers will face the No. 2 seed Philadelphia Eagles in the opening Wild Card Round of the NFL Playoffs. We won't know the full schedule of Super Wild Card Weekend until after Sunday Night Football for Week 18 when that will be revealed, but we do know that the Packers will be hitting the road for Philly and will play on either Saturday, Jan. 11; Sunday, Jan. 12; or Monday, Jan. 13.
Packers playoff schedule: Dates, times for every round
Here's a look at the full playoff schedule the Packers could face.
Date and Time
Playoff Round
Opponent
TV Channel
Sat. Jan. 11 or Sun. Jan. 12 or Mon. Jan. 13
Wild Card Round
at 2 Eagles
TBD
Sat. Jan. 18 or Sun. Jan. 19
Divisional Round
TBD
TBD
Sun. Jan. 26
NFC Championship Game
TBD
TBD
Sun. Feb. 9
Super Bowl LIX
AFC Champion
TBD
While the highs of the Packers this year would have some fans believing in Jordan Love and Co. repeating the magical run they almost pulled off in the last postseason, it may be just as difficult if not more so.
Coming into the playoffs as a No. 7 seed all but ensures the odds are stacked against you. There won't be a home game throughout the entire postseason, and winning three straight road games before the Super Bowl at a neutral site is not exactly a cakewalk that Green Bay would have to endure.
That's even more so the case with Love suffering an injury in the regular-season finale on Sunday that forced him out of the game, the same of which is true of wide receiver Christian Watson. Playing in the Wild Card Round means there's already a short rest before the playoffs begin, so with two critical offensive players banged up, that's something that every Green Bay fan should have an eye on over the coming week.