Packers plotting Jaire Alexander surprise that fans won’t see coming

When cornerback Jaire Alexander is healthy, he’s one of the business. Unfortunately for the two-time Pro Bowler, as well as the Green Bay Packers, that’s been a big problem the past two seasons.

The 18th overall pick in the 2018 NFL Draft played in only seven games in 2024. He made the most of that time, finishing with 16 tackles, seven passes defensed, a pair of interceptions (including one returned for a touchdown) as well as a fumble recovery, but he wasn't on the field when Green Bay needed him the most.

Alexander also missed 10 regular-season contests in 2023, but at least returned for the club’s postseason clashes with the Dallas Cowboys and San Francisco 49ers. In fact, his lone interception of the season came in the club’s upset of the NFC East champions.

All told, the 28-year-old defender has 12 regular-season picks, and three postseason interceptions. His potential isn't in doubt; but after years of not being able to rely on their top corner, rumors began to swirl about a trade as Green Bay seemed less than thrilled about the prospect of signing him to a long-term extension.

The NFL Draft has come and gone now, though, and Alexander remains a Packer.

Jaire Alexander is still employed by the Packers, but stay tuned

There’s been much speculation about Alexander’s future this offseason, and some of it has all but had him either released or traded. He has two years left on a contract extension he signed in 2022 to the tune of four years and $84 million. Will he stay or will he go? Well …

According to a source, the Packers and Jaire Alexander continue to talk about a possible resolution, which could include a reconciliation to where Alexander plays for the Packers in 2025 after all.



All options are still on the table: release, trade or return. — Rob Demovsky (@RobDemovsky) April 29, 2025

The Packers’ defense was much-improved from the previous season thanks in part to new coordinator Jeff Hafley. However, it was also somewhat inconsistent and struggled against the better teams in the league. Green Bay lost at home to the Chicago Bears in Week 18, but their other six losses (including the playoffs) came at the hands of the Eagles, Lions and Vikings — each of whom defeated Matt LaFleur’s club twice.

Back to Alexander, who enjoyed a big year as recently as 2022 when he was a 16-game starter. He finished with 56 tackles, a career-high five interceptions and 14 passes defensed. That nose for the football is hard to replace, and it seems like the Packers have finally realized as much. Paying him certainly comes with risk, but so does letting him walk, especially with his value at a relative low point.