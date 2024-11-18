Packers radio call of game-winning blocked field goal will go platinum in Green Bay
By Scott Rogust
The Green Bay Packers have had plenty of success against the Chicago Bears. Specifically, they had won 10 consecutive head-to-head matchups dating back to the 2018 season. On Sunday, the Bears came oh so close to ending the streak and helping improve their playoff chances.
Late in the fourth quarter, the Bears offense, led by quarterback Caleb Williams, marched down to the Green Bay's 28 yard line. Williams helped overcome two early sacks by hitting Rome Odunze and Keenan Allen for three passes over 10 yards each. After that, Bears head coach Matt Eberflus called on kicker Cairo Santos to make a game-winning, 46-yard field goal.
Looking straight-ahead, Santo sent the football soaring, only for the kick to get blocked. With that, the Packers clinched a 20-19 victory and improved to 7-3 on the season.
Listen to the Packers' radio call of blocked field goal to beat Bears in Week 11
You heard the call from Kevin Burkhardt and Tom Brady. Now, take a listen to the Packers radio call from Wayne Larrivee and Larry McCarren.
Former Packers fullback John Kuhn, who is a sideline reporter for the Packers Radio Network, noted during after the play that the team noticed Santos' first field goal attempt was low. Kuhn said that Packers obviously took notes, and figured out to attack the middle of the line of scrimmage and stick their hands up for the block. Obviously, that plan worked out.
It was far from the prettiest game for the Packers. The defense struggled, as the Bears were 9-for-16 on third downs and a perfect 3-for-3 on fourth down plays. As for the offense, they had possession of the football for just 23 minutes, as opposed to Chicago's 36 minutes.
But a win is a win. For the Packers, they are able to keep pace with the Detroit Lions and Minnesota Vikings for first place in the NFC North division. As for the Bears, they made a change at offensive coordinator and it seemingly panned out. Now, their chances at the playoffs look slimmer and slimmer by the week.