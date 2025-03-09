Packers rumors: Davante Adams favorites, DK Metcalf asking price, Chase Young link

With the new league year officially starting on Wednesday, March12, the Green Bay Packers are looking to upgrade their wide receiver and defensive end.

After a strong second half in 2023, the Packers signed quarterback Jordan Love to a five-year, $220 million contract after his first season as a starter. But Love was up and down this past season. Still, Love not taking that next step in 2024 had to disappointing for many Packers fans.

While the Packers signing running Josh Jacobs last off-season paid tremendous dividends, his comments about how the Packers need to bring in a No. 1 receiver ruffled some feathers. Even though Packers head coach Matt LaFleur stated he is tired of talking about the need for a No. 1 receiver, this off-season will test both LaFleur and General Manager Brian Gutekunst as Love needs to take that next step.

Here is the latest chatter surrounding the Green Bay Packers organization as the new league begins on March 12th.

Could Davante Adams make his return to Green Bay Packers?

Davante Adams' short tenure with the New York Jets came to an end as they announced his release last Tuesday, three weeks after parting ways with Aaron Rodgers. The new Jets regime of head coach Aaron Glenn and general manager Darren Mougey is doing their part to get rid of Rodgers and anyone who is closely connected to him, such as Adams and another wide receiver Allen Lazard.

So now, Adams is free to sign with anyone. Could the Packers do the unthinkable and reunite again to help Jordan Love? His veteran presence could help Love and their receivers, who have been held back by injuries and inconsistencies. He is a betting favorite to re-join the team that drafted him back in 2014, per DraftKings.

Although the Los Angeles Chargers are another team expected to make a strong push towards signing him since he is from East Palo Alto, California. Plus, the Chargers desperately need wide receiver help after their playoff collapse against the Houston Texans.

It would be an incredible storyline if the Packers somehow can convince Adams to comeback to Green Bay.

DK Metcalf wants out of Seattle, but the asking price could scare away many teams, including Packers

The news broke last Wednesday when wide receiver DK Metcalf reportedly wants to be traded out of Seattle, shortly following the release of his teammate Tyler Lockett on the same day. The Seahawks pulled off a surprise trade on Friday, sending quarterback Geno Smith to the Las Vegas Raiders for a third-round pick. He will be reunited with former Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll, who is now the new head coach of the Las Vegas Raiders.

Metcalf, who is 27, wants to be traded to a contender. The Packers are a contender even though they play in a loaded NFC North. Minnesota has Justin Jefferson and Jordan Addison, Detroit has Amon-Ra St. Brown and Jameson Williams, and even Chicago has DJ Moore and Rome Odunze. They need to upgrade their receiving core just to keep up with their division rivals.

However, there two things that could get in their way from the trade from happening. Metcalf wants a new contract as his current contract, a three-year, $72 million deal he signed in 2022, expires after 2025 season. Will the Packers be able to reach an agreement with Metcalf knowing he wants over $30 million per year in his new contract?

Also, Seahawks wants a first round and a third round pick in return for Metcalf, per The Athletic's Dianna Russini. That may be a steep price for some teams to pay.

Are the Packers willing to match those requests? They have the 23rd, 54th, and 87th pick in the first three rounds. Don't forget, the draft is held at Green Bay this year. If the Packers are going to make a statement, they should acquire Metcalf even if the Packers fans will have to wait until Day 2 for them to make their pick.

Does Chase Young fit the bill for Packers?

The Packers defense finished 5th overall in the league under first-year defensive coordinator Jeff Hafley. Despite the improvement from 2023, they probably want more from their pass rushers. Rashad Gary finished with 7.5 sacks while Lukas Van Ness, their first round pick in 2023, had 3.0 sacks in 2024 after registering 4.0 sacks in 2023.

One option, as Sports Illustrated's Casey Hibbard, is to sign free-agent Chase Young, a former second overall pick with Washington back in 2020. He had a huge rookie season when he had 7.5 sacks, 10 tackles for losses and four forced fumbles. But since then, he has suffered a torn ACL and patellar tendon back in 2021, and also had a surgery on his injured neck after joining the New Orleans Saints last off-season.

What is shocking is Young is only 25 years old and turns 26 in April. Despite his relatively young age, his injury history is definitely will make teams hesitant about giving him a large contract. If the Packers are not keen on the idea of signing Young because of his health, there are other pass rushers, who are available in free agency, such as Harold Landry, Joey Bosa, Josh Sweat, and Khalil Mack.