Packers could take advantage of timeless pitfall with their first-round pick

Fact: The only team that likes drafting Georgia defensive players more than the Green Bay Packers would have to be the Philadelphia Eagles. With Green Bay picking in the back-half of the first round, they are going to need a miracle for this player to fall to them at No. 23. The player in question would be Georgia Butkus winner Jalon Walker. He might be positionless, but he may be a budding superstar.

To Green Bay is where Cody Williams has Walker falling in his latest NFL mock draft for FanSided.com. Walker is a candidate to go much higher than the Packers picking at No. 23, but the fact he is not truly a linebacker, nor is he really an edge, could do a number on worse teams picking ahead of Green Bay. I would be shocked if all four NFC South teams passed on the guy and he fell to the Packers at No. 23.

While much has been made over how Brian Gutekunst has drafted for this team since taking over the reins for the late, great Ted Thompson nearly a decade ago, he does tend to side with Georgia players in the early rounds. Green Bay has drafted players like Devonte Wyatt, Quay Walker and Eric Stokes Jr. out of Georgia in recent years. The Packers need an explosive playmaker. Maybe Walker is that?

Not to say there is boom or bust potential with Walker, but I get the feeling he is not for everyone...

Green Bay Packers projected to stop Jalon Walker's fall with No. 23 pick

I mentioned the Eagles earlier in this post, and that is for good reason. Philadelphia may have an affinity for Georgia defensive stars too, but Williams having the Birds trading for Myles Garrett in a deal with the Cleveland Browns may entice the Packers to go with a defensive front-seven playmaker at No. 23. They are the team Garrett needs to go to, but they are often reluctant to trade for players.

For my money, this is the offseason where the Packers need to go for broke. Philadelphia may be the belle of the ball, but Chicago is rebuilding, Detroit is reloading and Minnesota has to usher in a new quarterback. Outside of the Washington Commanders, who else do you feel overly confident will be making the playoffs out of the NFC? Green Bay can potentially get to the Super Bowl this NFL season.

What I like the most about Walker going to a team like the Packers is that he seems to thrive playing in an ensemble cast. He may be a bit of a game-wrecker from his time at Georgia, but I think he is best served going to a team where he can be one of many stars, not just the lone star. The pressure teams like the Atlanta Falcons and Carolina Panthers may place on him to be the man might hurt his upside.

For now, I have a hard time seeing Walker being around for the Vikings to possibly take him at No. 24.