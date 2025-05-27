Packers take the cheap way out to solve Jaire Alexander problem

Green Bay Packers star Jaire Alexander has been involved in trade talks all offseason long, but without a resolution in sight, the team may have to take an alternate route. Alexander is under contract for two more seasons and he has a base salary of $16.15 million in 2025. As much as the former Green Bay draftee may want to stay in Green Bay, it'll have to come at a discounted rate. Brian Gutekunst has offered Alexander's camp a revised contract, per Matt Schneidman of The Athletic.

Should Alexander and Co. take the Packers up on their offer, he'll report to Green Bay mini camp and be a key piece of their 2025 roster. If not, Green Bay will continue to seek a trade partner willing to take on the remainder of Alexander's deal, or perhaps eat the money themselves. Here is what Gutekunst had to say about Jaire earlier this offseason.

“We invested a lot in Jaire and want to make sure, if he’s not gonna be on our football team helping us win games, that we get something back for that investment,” Gutekunst said. “So we’ll see where it goes, but again, working with (Thornton) weekly and trying to figure out what’s best for both Jaire and the Packers.”

What will the Packers do with Jaire Alexander?

An outright release of Alexander is also on the table. If the Packers cut the 28-year-old before or after June 1 will decide how much money they save. If done before June 1, Green Bay would gain $7.5 million in 2025 cap space. If done after that same date, the Packers would free up $17.1 million.

When healthy, Alexander has proven to be an All-Pro talent, which is why Gutekunst and the Packers signed him to a four-year, $84 million contract to begin with. However, over the past two years Alexander's body has started to betray him. The Packers cornerback has played in just 14 games over two seasons. Green Bay needs more production out of him to earn that deal, and it doesn't seem like Gutekunst trusts one of his first ever draft picks to stay healthy.

If the Packers were to get rid of Alexander, Keisean Nixon and Carrington Valentine would step in as the two best options at corner. The team also signed Nate Hobbs this offseason. Nixon and Hobbs have gained most of their NFL experience at the nickel corner position.

Replacing Alexander would be no easy task, which is why the Packers remain open to his return, hopefully on a cheaper contract.