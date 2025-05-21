Packers fan-favorite will certainly follow Jaire Alexander on the trade block

Jaire Alexander isn’t the only Green Bay Packers fan-favorite that could be getting traded this year, Malik Willis could very well end up on a new team too. Quarterbacks have been getting passed around lately and Willis has shown he’s good enough to be a starter on a team desperate for a new quarterback.

When Willis had to fill in for Jordan Love last year, he looked every bit ready to lead his own offense. I can’t believe a team didn’t inquire about him this offseason. Somehow Joe Milton III had more attention and trade negotiations over Willis.

That said, there’s a lot of time for a team to come calling. After all, he was traded for during the preseason so there’s a chance he’s dealt again before the season begins. It also doesn’t help he’s in a contract year, which means the Packer could offload him to get something in return.

The Green Bay Packers trade block might have at least one more name on it

Willis will probably be traded this season as the Packers look for answers in other areas. The quarterback position is pretty locked up and Willis is good enough to warrant a decent return. The question is what teams would actually be interested in bringing him in.

The most obvious team would be the New Orleans Saints. Sure, they drafted Tyler Shough, but he was probably more of a project for them, not a Day 1 starter. With Derek Carr’s retirement news, the Saints have to scramble to find a replacement.

Willis wouldn’t be a bad option. I just don’t know if the Saints have what the Packers would be looking for. And I’m sure Chris Olave for Willis isn’t in their plans at all. Outside of the Saints, though the market is pretty thin right now.

That could very well change as injuries happen. It could even be what keeps Willis in Green Bay. He played in seven games last season and started twice due to Love being injured. The Packers may not want to give up a solid backup for that reason.

I doubt they believe in Sean Clifford or Taylor Elgersma enough to rock with them over Willis. But it doesn’t mean his spot is fully locked in. The Packers might not need Willis by the trade deadline.

It wouldn’t make sense for them to let him go in free agency without getting something in return. Unless Love gets injured or misses significant time, expect Willis to join Alexander as another Packer headed out the door this season.