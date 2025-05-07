Packers UDFA signing is already gone for a wildly frustrating reason

Julian Fleming was touted as the consensus top-ranked wide receiver and No. 3 overall player in the 2020 football recruiting class. Knowing this, the Green Bay Packers were expected to take a flier on him as an undrafted free agent. But the team has reportedly abandoned ship following a failed physical.

Green Bay and Fleming recently agreed on a deal. However, Marc Malkoskie of The News-Item notes that the Packers were "notably concerned" with his hip and back injuries, so the deal fell through. It's the latest unfortunate blow for a talented wideout who's dealt with several health issues since coming out of high school, derailing a once-promising career.

Maloskie cited Fleming's re-torn hip and bulging disks in his back. Knowing this, Green Bay's decision-making process is justifiable. Nonetheless, the former five-star prospect's fall from grace is still infuriating, especially considering he'd have a chance to carve out a role with the Packers.

The Packers have a bunch of good, not great, receivers. The front office ostensibly shares that sentiment, seeing that addressing the position has clearly been a point of emphasis this offseason. Yet, even with the addition of 2025 first-round pick Matthew Golden and third-rounder Savion Williams, Fleming offers a varying skill set/archetype.

At 6-foot-2, 208 pounds, Fleming has a great blend of size, strength and physicality. With strong hands, he thrives in contested catch situations and hauls in virtually anything thrown his way, rarely dropping passes. Packers rising fourth-year pro Romeo Doubs, who could be on the trade block, has filled a similar role for quarterback Jordan Love. Expecting a UDFA to fill that void is far-fetched, but the 24-year-old had an opportunity to make a strong impression at rookie minicamp.

Nevertheless, the Packers saw what they needed and elected to move on from Fleming promptly. With so many other skilled, young pass-catchers already at their disposal, Green Bay figured they're better off going in a different direction. For whatever it's worth, Maloskie mentions he's "been in contact with" the Baltimore Ravens, San Francisco 49ers and Washington Commanders.

Despite a disappointing five-year collegiate run that started at Ohio State and ended at Penn State, the Packers liked Fleming's frame and untapped potential. During that stretch, he caught 93 passes for 1,139 yards and eight touchdowns. After setting Pennsylvania high school yardage and end zone trip records that still stand today, it's fair to say meat was left on the bone.