Packers veteran QB just found out his job is on the line again

The Green Bay Packers quarterback depth chart offers more questions than answers for the second straight offseason. While trading for Malik Willis did help provide some much-needed relief – and Willis was counted on to start several games last season – it still often feels the Packers are relying too heavily on Jordan Love and then head coach Matt LaFleur if the former goes down. Some of that could be solved with a deeper depth chart. The Packers hope Canadian QB Taylor Elgersma can provide that extra push.

The Packers depth chart at quarterback isn't all that complicated as of this writing, with Love leading the pack, and then Willis behind him. From there, Sean Clifford and Elgersma will fight for a spot on the practice squad, most likely. LaFleur had nothing but compliments for Elgersma in rookie camp, which is another reason for Clifford to worry.

"He's got a very live arm," LaFleur said. "There's a lot to like about him."

Sean Clifford's roster spot is on the line after Packers latest signing

Elgersma didn't start playing football until the tenth grade, and attended a Canadian university. He is just the fourth quarterback from a Canadian college to be signed by an NFL team. Elgersma won the Hec Creighton Award as the best collegiate player from Canada last season, and even received an invite to the Senior Bowl. LaFleur believes he's taken significant strides since then.

“I watched the stuff from the Senior Bowl and then, obviously, talked to Vrable about that,” LaFleur continued. “We had him in on a 30 visit, so we got an opportunity to sit down with him. Another guy that loves football, and then just watching him throw an hour ago, he’s got a live arm. So, there’s a lot to like about him.”

There's a lot to like about Elgersma. His inexperience would be a flaw if he were the Packers starting quarterback, but as a young player with potential, there's a whole lot less for Elgersma to un-learn, which can be an issue when making such a demanding transition from college to the NFL.

Green Bay knows what it has in Clifford, and it's not necessarily good. The Penn State product is as good as he'll ever be – a career backup hanging on for dear life. If the Packers would rather bank on potential, we'd be hard-pressed to blame them. Clifford's roster spot is on the line.