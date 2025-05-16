Packers vindicated by Brock Purdy contract extension

The San Francisco 49ers opened their checkbook to ensure quarterback Brock Purdy remains under center in the Bay Area through 2030. It's undoubtedly a massive swing, especially considering he'd been the biggest bargain in sports for the past three seasons. But if anyone can tell you that betting on a young, mostly unproven passer is worthwhile, it's the Green Bay Packers.

Green Bay only needed to see 18 starts from gunslinger Jordan Love before (briefly) making him the highest-paid NFL signal-caller last offseason. Life comes at you fast in this league, though the Packers are presumably feeling good about their investment, especially after the Purdy news.

Brock Purdy's contract extension with the 49ers validates the Packers' decision to pay Jordan Love

There was never much, if any, doubt that the Packers would eventually reach an agreement with Love. If they didn't, several other passer-needy teams would circle like vultures waiting for an opportunity to pry him away. It's just the nature of the sport; his position is too valuable.

However, the Packers can now exhale and realize they didn't merely pay Love $55 million per year for the sake of doing it. There's a method to the madness, and Purdy's $53 million average annual value should serve as a reminder. The former has had some gargantuan shoes to fill in Green Bay and seamlessly done so, demonstrating his worth to the organization.

Succeeding two all-time greats and franchise legends, Brett Favre and Aaron Rodgers, is no easy feat. But Love has handled the pressure admirably and remained cool, calm and collected. He's displayed poise beyond his years, and that's a testament to the 2020 first-round pick's leadership traits.

Love is a capable dual-threat who doesn't take sacks, has tremendous arm talent and is entering the prime of his career. Even before Purdy's pact, the Packers had every reason to be confident in their choice to bring out the Brinks truck for him. Nonetheless, San Fran's move gives them some added reassurance.

Moreover, Love has been incredibly productive. In 2023, he finished seventh in passing yards (4,159), second in touchdowns (32) and ninth in QBR (62.1). His per-game numbers took a slight hit in 2024 because the Packers took a more run-first approach with star tailback Josh Jacobs. But the 26-year-old has gone 18-14 over the past two seasons and guided Green Bay to consecutive playoff berths.