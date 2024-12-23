Packers vs Saints weather forecast calls for snow, and Spencer Rattler is ready
By Scott Rogust
The Green Bay Packers are on the verge of clinching a playoff spot for the fifth time in six years. On Monday night, they host the New Orleans Saints for the final game of the Week 16 slate. For the Packers, they can officially clinch a playoff berth if they are to pick up a win over the Saints.
The Packers may have the advantage heading into the game due to the weather. Green Bay is called "the Frozen Tundra" for a reason, and the Saints may very well deal with that on Monday.
Packers vs. Saints Week 16 weather update
According to Accuweather.com, there is snow currently set to fall over Green Bay until 5:00 p.m. CT on Monday. The snow totals are expected to be between one and three inches.
As for the temperature, there is expected to be a low of 21 degrees, with a real feel temperature of 19 degrees. There are seven mph winds and 15 mph wind gusts.
Spencer Rattler ready to play in cold Green Bay on Monday
The Saints are without starting quarterback Derek Carr is sidelined due to multiple fractures in his left hand, suffered back in the team's Week 14 win over the New York Giants. It's unknown if he will return this season. In Week 15, Jake Haener got the start but was benched during the game for Spencer Rattler. Now, it's Rattler getting the start for New Orleans.
Rattler and the Saints have been going out of their way to ensure they can handle the elements at Lambeau Field. During the team's preparation, Rattler and the other quarterbacks ran through their plays in the team's walk-in freezer in the cafeteria. The idea came from quarterbacks coach Andrew Janocko.
During last week's 20-19 loss to the Commanders, Rattler showed promise to lead the team to a near comeback. Rattler completed 10-of-21 pass attempts for 135 yards and a touchdown.
Rattler and the Saints will look to play spoiler for Monday night to prevent the Packers from clinching a playoff spot. We'll see if running through the playbook in the cafeteria's walk-in freezer will pay off for the Saints.