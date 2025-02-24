Packers want the Tush Push banned despite directly benefiting from it

Ever since introducing the play a couple of years ago, the Philadelphia Eagles have mastered the art of the "Tush Push." If the Eagles get within one or maybe two yards of a first down or a touchdown, everyone knows what is coming next. But is it so good because the Eagles have simply found an unstoppable play, a glitch in the football matrix, or because they have the right personnel?

A bit of both, I think. Other teams have found success running the play. But it doesn't hurt when you have one of the league's most massive offensive lines at your disposal, plus a quarterback in Jalen Hurts who can squat 600 pounds. Regardless, the play has caused quite a ruckus lately, with an anonymous executive even calling for it to be eliminated. And now we know that executive is from the Green Bay Packers.

If you were to ask me before this year, I would have agreed that the Tush Push should be banned. But despite how boring the Eagles make the play seem, some teams have been in fact denied when trying to push their QB past the line to gain. Look no further than one of the Buffalo Bills' final offensive plays of 2024, in which they failed to convert on fourth down because of a poorly timed and executed sneak that allowed the Kansas City Chiefs to advance to their third straight Super Bowl.

Ironically, the Packers are the team to call for this play to be illegal when they seem to be a team that can do it well — and they showed off that ability against these same Eagles. Early in the second quarter of Philly's win in the Wild Card Round, the Packers lined up to shove Jordan Love ahead for a conversion. Not only did they get what they needed, they got about eight more yards to boot. Sure, Green Bay went on to lose the game, but the rulebook wasn't the problem.

Should the Tush Push be banned? I don't think so. It's a copycat league, and teams will run what works. And, in turn, sometimes it will work and sometimes it won't.